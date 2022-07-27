West Chiltington village show returns after three years

The show was officially opened by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith and the traditional marquee housed competition entries including artwork and photography. Prizes were presented to winners by chairman Nick Vincent, and many received a bottle of wine donated by Nyetimber. Ladies that Boogie, the West Chiltington Silver Band, and The Goldminers provided musical entertainment, while a Punch and Judy show, balloon making, magic shows, Zumba, Stars Gymnastics Club and a tug of war also kept visitors entertained. Mr Vincent said: “The show would not take place without an army of volunteers, some of whom work tirelessly throughout the year, I would like to thank you all for everything you do to keep our traditional show alive and fresh every time.”