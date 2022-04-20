West Chiltington vineyard host luxury event for English Wine Week

British Airways i360 and its partner Nyetimber are to host a luxurious sunset evening of dining and Nyetimber wine tasting, 450ft above Brighton beach, in celebration of English Wine Week on Friday, June 24 at 7pm.

As the glass pod travels to 450ft above Brighton and Hove, guests will enjoy a three-course meal that has been carefully crafted by BA i360’s executive chef.

Each course will be paired with a different glass of Nyetimber’s award-winning English sparkling wine.

Nyetimber brand ambassador Sophie Robertson will host the evening and guide guests through the story and people behind Nyetimber and the process involved in crafting the critically acclaimed sparkling wines.

Nyetimber has been the sponsor of BA i360’s Sky Bar since the attraction opened in 2016. This will be the first Nyetimber Sky Dining event to be held on the glass viewing pod.

Chief operating officer at British Airways i360 Ian Hart said: “Sky Dining is the ultimate experience of dining with a view.

“It’s a truly remarkable experience to watch the evening unfold from sunset to darkness, 450 feet up in the air, on the giant glass viewing pod.

“We are really excited to host the first Nyetimber Sky Dining event during English Wine Week, which will be a truly memorable experience for the guests onboard.”

From sampling four award-winning sparkling wines to enjoying an exclusive dinner at sunset 450ft above the city of Brighton, this unique event has a limited capacity of just 50. .

Prices are £130 for resident members of BA i360 and £150 for non-members.

A Nyetimber tasting flight also takes place on Thursday, May 5.

Details can be found at www.britishairwaysi360.com/event/nyetimber-sparkling-wine-tasting/2022-05-05

