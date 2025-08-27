West Hill Cafe Kiosk gets great reviews a month after opening

The family run Kiosk is a stop-gap before the well loved West Hill Cafe re-opens after a major re-fit which will see it also become a Hastings Castle visitor centre.

The popular West Hill Cafe site started serving food and drinks for the first time in years on Wednesday July 25.

It means people can enjoy a coffee and bite to eat while admiring what are considered to be some of the finest views of Hastings from the top of the West Hill.

The view looks out over the Old Town, harbour and sea and toward the East Hill and Hastings Country Park.

People have been quick to give it positive reviews with food, atmosphere and service all getting five stars.

Joshua Lawson said: “Wasn't expecting much from what seems like a temporary cafe but it's amazing. Really great coffee and a solid choice of cakes and savoury snacks. Also, great spot. Been waiting for someone to reopen a cafe on the hill for years!

Heather McNamara said: "Just amazing. Great coffee, amazing view. So excited to have this near by, will be a regular weekend visit for us.”

Peter Harrison commented: “Delicious choice of food. Great views and friendly staff.”

Kiosk is being run by a husband and wife team under the name Troika Projects Ltd after they were successful in winning a bid following invitations from Hastings Borough Council, which owns the site.

They are operating from a temporary structure called simply ‘Kiosk’ but stressed that this is only temporary while repair and restoration work takes place at the actual cafe building behind.

The Kiosk has wooden bench seating outside and offers coffee, hot chocolate, teas, ice cream, breakfasts, toasties and even sourdough pizzas from 12pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It is licenced until 8pm so people can enjoy an early evening cocktail, wine or locally brewed beer, while watching the sun go down.

The couple said they have had a warm reception and welcome and have been really busy since opening. The Kiosk has permission to open from 8am – 8pm, seven days a week.

The West Hill Cafe will eventually fully open as part of the Hastings Castle Project that will include a new interpretation visitor experience to re-tell the story of nearby Hastings Castle.

The original West Hill Cafe closed and fell into neglect following a long-running dispute between the Council and a previous tenant.

Hastings Council says the long term aim is to transform Hastings Castle and the West Hill Cafe site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability and community engagement

1 . West Hill Cafe Kiosk West Hill Cafe Kiosk Photo: supplied

2 . View from the Kiosk eatery View from the Kiosk eatery Photo: supplied

3 . West Hill Cafe Kiosk West Hill Cafe Kiosk Photo: supplied