West Hill Café will re-open as part of new Hastings Castle project

Troika Projects will work alongside the council to revitalise the café, including an interpretation centre for the castle.

The West Hill Café close to the rocks and Ladies Parlour has stunning sea views across the Old Town, seafront, harbour and Hastings Country Park. Yet, to much local annoyance, it remained closed throughout the summer last year during a long-running dispute between the Council and a tenant and fell into neglect. It has remained closed this summer up to now.

The proposal includes a café, restaurant, new interpretation visitor experience to retell the story of Hastings Castle, retail and community space. Additionally, a new platform lift provides step-free access from the West Hill Lift top station to all spaces. The ambition is to transform Hastings Castle and West Hill Café site into a significant cultural destination with a focus on heritage, sustainability, and community engagement.

Troika Projects, who are a local consortium and based in Hastings, working alongside architects, Poroban and Heritage and Planning Consultants, Purcell and contractors Colbran and Wingrove, emerged as the preferred partner following a competitive evaluation process.

The selection process began in March when the council issued a Request for Proposals (RFP), which concluded on 3 June. Developed in collaboration with Blue Horizon Ventures, an independent assessor, the RFP attracted three strong submissions. The council in partnership with the independent assessor, a specialist culture, heritage and arts consultancy, facilitated the evaluation process to identify the winning proposal.

Cllr Julia Hilton, Leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am delighted the panel has appointed Troika Projects to deliver this transformative project. Their exciting plans and proven expertise in hospitality and visitor experience are set to elevate the café and castle area into a leading destination in our town. I am looking forward to seeing them engaging the wider community in developing their vision into reality, making this site a must-visit for both locals and tourists.”

The RFP followed an initial Expression of Interest launched in October last year. To ensure wide participation, the council hosted two open days for prospective bidders in April and May, which led to the three full submissions.

The two-stage evaluation process involved a thorough assessment by council officers from asset, finance, legal, and regeneration departments, followed by a final review by an expert panel. This panel, composed of Town Deal Board members and independent specialists with backgrounds in culture, tourism and heritage, conducted interviews and presentations with all three contenders before selecting Troika Projects as the lead partner.

Celia Farrar, Troika Projects said: "Troika Projects are thrilled to have been selected to work with the council to develop the iconic site of the West Hill Café and Hastings Castle, the flagship project of the Town Deal Programme. We understand the historic importance of the site to the town and we can’t wait to get going on developing our carefully thought-out plans into a reality”.

The council claims the redevelopment is poised to be a cornerstone in Hastings’ Town Fund Programme, blending history with modern amenities to create a vibrant, engaging space for all with an immersive interpretation centre that celebrates the rich history of Hastings Castle.

Back in March, Council leader Julia Hilton said: “Transforming the café and castle area into a leading destination is the flagship project of the Hastings Town Investment Plan. I am looking forward to seeing proposals that will engage the community in developing an exciting vision for the transformation of the West Hill Café site, that tells the story of this key part of our history. This aims to drive a step change in the south coast's visitor economy and ensure that our town once again becomes a 'must visit' destination.”

Up-to-date progress on the project going forward will be published on the Hastings Castle World Heritage Destination — Hastings Town Deal page.

This is subject to Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government approval.

1 . West Hill Cafe plans View from the West Hill Cafe Photo: supplied

2 . West Hill Cafe plans Troika's plans for Hastings Castle experience Photo: supplied

3 . West Hill Cafe plans The popular West Hill Cafe fell into neglect Photo: supplied