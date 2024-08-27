West Hill Lift at Hastings closed due to safety concerns

They added: “The safety of the public is our top priority, and we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the integrity of the cliff railway before resuming service. “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, especially over the bank holiday weekend, and appreciate your understanding as we work to address these concerns. Updates will be provided as soon as we have more information.”

It meant that both the town’s historical funicular railways are out of action with the East Hill cliff railway still closed.

The West Hill Lift carries people from pedestrianised George Street, in Hastings Old Town, to the West Hill green close to the castle and Ladies Parlour.

The closure coincides with Hastings Borough Council Cabinet members coming together to discuss a proposal to bid for National Lottery Heritage Funding (NLHF) to pay for structural surveys and feasibility studies to make the West Hill Lift more accessible.

The proposal is to apply for funding from the NLHF to establish the condition of the West Hill Lift, including the tunnel. If the bid is successful, there is potential to apply for further funding to carry out full refurbishment works identified by the surveys.

The lift is a vital transport link between the Old Town and Hastings Castle and the West Hill, but the lift carriages are not fully accessible. Making the lift more accessible and restoring it as a heritage asset would align with the wider Hastings Castle and West Hill Café project, which is also being discussed at the same Cabinet meeting on Monday September 2.

The café floor sits on the roof of the lift station at the top of the West Hill, so the projects are closely linked.

Cabinet will be meeting at Muriel Matters House from 6pm on Monday 2 September. If councillors agree to the funding bid being made, an application can be made at any time to the NLHF. Officers will be working to get an application in during October, with a decision expected in January 2025.

Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of the council, said: “We know how important the West Hill Lift is, both to our residents and visitors. The proposals to redevelop the West Hill Café and Hastings Castle mean it is even more important to make sure the lift is accessible to all and that it can be used by an increasing number of visitors.

“If we are successful in this funding bid, we will be able to commission full condition surveys to establish what is needed to make the lift fully accessible and fit for the future. This will then enable further funding bids to help pay for these works. We will be seeking people’s views on these future improvements of the lift as well as the plans for the Castle and West Hill Café and I look forward to hearing people’s thoughts on these proposals.”

Work on the East Hill Lift is almost complete, and the lift is due to reopen shortly, and the council has apologised for the delays in reopening it following a landslip last December.

Have you read? Hastings Pride in 45 pictures

Have you read? Bexhill Classic Car Show in 40 pictures

1 . West Hill Lift West Hill Lift Photo: supplied

2 . West Hill Lift West Hill Lift Photo: supplied