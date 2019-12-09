West Hove Golf Club Captain raises £30,000 for hospice

The Lady Captain of a Hove golf course has finished her year in office on a high after raising more than £30,000 for a local hospice.

Megan Bibby, Lady Captain of West Hove Golf Club, raised £31,528 for her chosen charity, St Barnabas House, during her year in the role.

Mary Bye and Gary Challis from St Barnabas House with Megan Bibby xn_wCKhDQQ2eF5yZwMfV

She announced the grand total to fellow golfers at an Annual General Meeting on November 5.

“St Barnabas House has touched the hearts of many West Hove Golf Club members, looking after their close friends and family by providing the best end of life care possible,” Megan said.

“Being Lady Captain of West Hove Golf Club gave me the opportunity to repay St Barnabas by selecting it as my chosen charity.

“I would like to thank all the members of West Hove, especially the Ladies Section, my family, friends, and golfing and bridge colleagues outside West Hove for all their help and support.

“I was delighted with the final sum we managed to raise together, and I hope that it will help many more families in the future.”

Supported by her partner Howard, friends, and the Ladies Section at the golf club, Megan has organised many successful fundraisers including a bake-off, clothes sale, bridge evening, tea party, and golf days.

In addition to hosting fundraising events, Megan encouraged club members, friends, and family to gather items to donate to St Barnabas House charity shops.

In total, Megan collected 402 bags of clothes, accessories, and other items which are worth more than £14,500.

Mary Bye, community fundraiser for St Barnabas House, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and so grateful to Megan for her wonderful fundraising throughout the year.

“The money raised will make a huge difference and will go directly to caring for local patients and their families.”

St Barnabas House is a Worthing hospice providing end of life care and support for residents.

