An animal rescue charity is appealing for volunteers to help care for seagull chicks aften taking in more than 100 in just a few weeks.

Wadars, in Ferring, said it is ‘in desperate need’ of animal-lovers to help clean and feed the chicks at the rescue centre, after receiving an influx of the baby birds.

The chicks have found themselves at Wadars after falling from roof-top nests or sadly becoming orphaned and will require care for about six weeks when they will be old enough to return to the wild.

The charity said no experience is needed for the role but volunteers must be aged 18 or over and have a desire to help local wildlife.

Photo: Wadars

Because of this trend, this time of year has been given the nickname 'Silly Season' by the Wadars team, which said it comes around 'like clockwork'.

Volunteer shifts are available seven days a week between 5pm and 8pm, but the charity said it will appreciate help from people even if they can only spare an hour.

For more information about getting involved, visit the charity’s Facebook page or call: 01903 247111 and ask for Carrie.

A seagull chick in care at Wadars. Photo: Wadars

Wadars is situated in Hangleton Lane, Ferring, BN12 6PP.