West Sussex area listed second in UK rankings for gym searches - according to new study
New research from SJL Insurance Services analysed national search trends for gym-related terms and§ found that online searches for gyms in Chichester rose by 436% year-on-year, placing the city second in the UK rankings.
Oxford recorded the highest increase nationally, with a 2,470% surge in gym-related searches. Chichester followed in second place, ahead of Derby, which saw a 285% increase. Other areas with significant rises included Reading with 260%, Canterbury with 181%, and Brighton and Hove with 125%.
Within the South East region, Chichester ranked just behind Oxford, with Reading, Canterbury, and Brighton and Hove also among the top-performing cities. Portsmouth and Southampton showed more modest but still notable growth, with increases of 90% and 60% respectively. Across England as a whole, gym-related searches rose by an average of 83%.
These figures may reflect a broader shift in public attitudes toward health and physical activity. The UK Fitness Report 2024/25 by PureGym supports this trend, finding that 76% of people in the UK aspire to be fit and healthy, while 65% admit they do not prioritise their health as much as they should.
Speaking on the findings, Craig Morgan from SJL Insurance Services said: "The surge in gym-related searches suggests a shift in attitudes towards health and fitness, with Oxford leading the way at an astonishing 2,470% increase.
"As more people aspire to adopt healthier lifestyles, the demand for gyms, personal training, and fitness-related services continues to grow.
“This trend aligns with broader market insights showing a booming personal training industry and a population eager to prioritise well-being. The data highlights not just a temporary spike but a sustained cultural movement towards fitness-focused living."
