West Sussex awarded millions of pounds for supporting people into work

New funding has been secured to support people into employment in West Sussex and Brighton & Hove.

The Department for Work & Pensions has announced West Sussex County Council, in partnertship with Brighton & Hove City Council, has been awarded a grant of £15.6million to deliver Connect to Work – a programme to help disabled people, those with health conditions and people with complex barriers to employment to find sustainable work.

Councillor Garry Wall, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for economy and skills said: “We’re proud to be one of the local authorities to have been awarded government funding to deliver Connect to Work. Being part of the national programme we will have the resources to help residents overcome obstacles to finding paid work, or to staying in work, with coaching and support that’s tailored to them.

“It’s going to open opportunities to make employment more inclusive and diverse in our county. And by helping businesses fill their skills gaps Connect to Work will support our economic strategy to support a sustainable and prosperous economy in West Sussex.”

Councillor Emma Daniel, Brighton & Hove City Council’s cabinet member for children, families and youth aervices, added: “We know that some people across Brighton & Hove face complex barriers to work and so we’re proud to be working with the Government to deliver personalised support that will boost employment in the city.

“Everyone deserves the chance to thrive in work, and I am really pleased to see that in-work support is provided as part of this programme. It’s a vital step toward a more inclusive and fair local economy.”