West Sussex beach ranked as UK's sixth 'most disappointing' beach

The sun rises over the beach at West Wittering on the south coast of England.

A new study has found that West Wittering Beach is the sixth most disappointing beach in the UK, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

With the assistance of TripAdvisor reviews, Preply has uncovered the top 10 that haven’t quite hit the mark for some visitors.

To do this, their team first created a seed list of the nation’s top 20 most popular and famous beaches, which were then analysed by the number of 1,2, and 3-star reviews, to reveal which ones might leave you feeling underwhelmed.

The research team said: “West Wittering Beach in Sussex looks like a postcard and draws in thousands of tourists every year. However, not everyone who visited this beautiful beach enjoyed their time.

“Nearly 20% of this beach's reviews were disappointing, mostly pointing out the steep parking prices and muddy car park. The beach ranked closely behind Brighton Beach (20%), Blackpool Sands (22%) and Weston-super-Mare Beach (23%) with North Shore Beach, Llandudno (29%) taking the top spot.

“That being said, despite its flaws, this beach is still one of the UK’s most picturesque spots, making it certainly worth visiting.”