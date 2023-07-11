West Sussex boy who was diagnosed with brain tumour aged 12 collects British Citizen Award

A West Sussex boy who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in aged 12, collected a British Citizens Award on June 29, in recognition of his work with children receiving cancer treatment.

Tylor Murphy was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2010 and underwent surgery which left with impaired vision and needing a wheelchair. After suffering a stroke, he fought tirelessly to regain his mobility, during which process he stayed at CLIC House, a home away from home for children receiving cancer treatment. The week before he left, he bought some of the other children a comic book and a toy, thereby laying the foundation for what would eventually be known as Tyler’s Trust.

Still going strong today, the Trust is all about bringing sunshine into the lives of children who need it most. Children who are experiencing what Tyler did: treatment for a brain tumour or other life-threatening conditions. The Trust provides each child with a box of personalised goodies, including pens, a mug, a journal and a teddy bear, as well as a balloon.

Since it was founded, the trust now also provides for adults in a range of hospitals, providing them with magazines, hygiene products and refreshments.

Matt Allwright, Tyler Murphy BCAv, Dame Mary Perkins. Photo: British Citizens Award.

Alongside 25 other individuals from all over the UK, Tyler, now 25, was presented with the Medal of Honour by Dame Mary Perkins, a patron of the BCA and founder of Specsavers.

"Every year, these awards bring tears to my eyes as the extraordinary achievements of these humble, everyday people gives me hope for the future of our society. Whether it’s volunteering for a local charity, raising an extraordinary amount of money for an important cause or being a reliable and helping hand within the local community, these unsung heroes thoroughly deserve this public recognition.

“I consider it a great honour to be a patron for The British Citizen Awards. At Specsavers, we also believe in the value of supporting our communities so to be able to celebrate the achievements of such fantastic community citizens is incredibly life-affirming.”

Immediately after the presentation, the medallists and their families took part in an open bus tour of London, where they soaked up the sights of the capital.