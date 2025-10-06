West Sussex brewery to host conker championship this Autumn

Langham Brewery in Petworth is getting ready to host its popular Bonkers for Conkers Championship this autumn.

Bringing a mix of competition, live music, and charity fundraising to the local community, the event takes place on Sunday, October 12.

Now in its 18th year, the championship has become a much-loved family occasion and will once again raise money for Chestnut Tree House, the children’s hospice supporting families across Sussex and South East Hampshire.

Competitors can take part in junior (ages 8 to 15) and senior categories, with World Championship rules in play and all conkers supplied by the organisers.

It costs £5 to enter, and all proceeds go directly to the hospice. Those wanting to take part can register in advance on the Langham Brewery website to guarantee their spot.

To celebrate 20 years of brewing, the day will also feature a Birthday Beer Festival, with some of Langham’s favourite brews and a few guest ales.

Visitors can enjoy live music from Yukon Bass and Anouska, along with morris dancing, shanty singers, local food stalls, and more.

Entry to the festival and entertainment is free, making it a relaxed and affordable day out for families and beer lovers alike.

Last year’s event raised over £1,000 for charity, and organisers are hoping to beat that total this time around.

The event will be taking place from midday to 8 pm at the brewery’s ‘brewery in a barn’ near Petworth.

For more details and registration, visit www.langhambrewery.co.uk.