West Sussex businessman knighted in King's New Year Honours pays tribute to colleagues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A West Sussex businessman knighted in the King’s New Year Honours has paid tribute to his colleagues.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Braham, from Pulborough, is chairman of international savings and investment business M&G and received a knighthood for services to corporate law and business.

He said: “It is a true privilege to be recognised in the New Year’s Honour’s list. I’ve always been a passionate believer in the power of British business and the amazing community work of people that work within it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my career I have been fortunate to work with some brilliant organisations and this award recognises the crucial role that they play too.”

Businessman Edward Braham, from Pulborough, has been knighted in the King's New Year Honours

Sir Edward joined M&G as chairman in March 2022 and was previously senior partner of global law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP and before that was global head of its corporate practice.

While senior partner, he headed the firm’s strategic growth in the US, including establishing a new office in Silicon Valley. Edward was a leading international M&A lawyer, with experience in many industries including financial services. He served as a non-executive director of TheCityUK and continues to chair TheCityUK’s International Trade and Investment Group. He is a non-executive member of HM Treasury and its Audit and Risk and Nominations Committees.

Under his leadership at M&G, he has grown the company to be one of the top five advice businesses in the UK, with 4.6m retail customers and more than 900 institutional clients, while M&G is one of the largest market investors in Europe and among the top 10 globally with assets of over £360 billion.