A canal’s restored waterwheel near Wisborough Green has proven a bit hit online.

The waterwheel at Lordings Lock and Orfold Aqueduct near Wisborough Green has been the focus of attention for Brian King and his team of volunteers over the past year and now their hard work has gone viral, with a video of the restored structure being viewed 354,000 times at the time of writing.

Wear and tear and vandalism had put the waterwheel – an undershot wheel designed to take water from the River Arun and feed it into the canal – out of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a grant from a charitable trust was received to fund the restoration and project manager Brian King gave YouTubers Paul and Rebecca Whitewick a tour when restoration was complete.

Brian King filming the wheel in action

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wheel, which is thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK in working order, has proved something of an enigma over the decades. It was discovered by restoration pioneer Winston Harwood in complete disrepair in 1992 with no records to show its design and rebuilt in 2003. “No one knew exactly how it worked,” Brian said. “I am in awe of Winston for developing it into this unique working waterwheel.”

Current Wey & Arun Canal Trust volunteers have now brought the wheel into full working order and hope to show it off in action in the spring when water levels on the River Arun allow.