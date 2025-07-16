West Sussex care agency told by health watchdogs it must improve

A West Sussex agency that provides care for people in their own homes has come in for criticism from health watchdogs.

Infinity Care 365, which is based in Billingshurst, has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

In a report just out, the commission said that at the time of its assessment between May and June, Infinity – which provides personal care for people living with dementia and complex health needs – was caring for 11 people.

“Some people’s care records did not always contain clear guidance for staff and were not always consistently completed,” the commission noted. “However, people were supported by staff who were trained and understood how to meet their individual needs.”

A West Sussex care agency that looks after people in their own homes has been rated as 'requiring improvement' by the Care Quality Commission

It added: “People’s mental capacity assessments were not documented to ensure any decisions made on their behalf were done lawfully should they lack mental capacity. However, staff constantly offered people choices and respected their decisions if they declined support.

“Staff recruitment records did not evidence that staff were recruited safely; the registered manager told us they did not document discussions with previous employers when obtaining references. “Staff were not requested to provide full employment histories which meant the provider was unable to determine if there were gaps in employment and the reason for the gaps.”

However, the commission added: “People were protected from the risk of harm and abuse; staff undertook training and knew how to escalate concerns. The registered manager understood their duty to report any concerns to the local authority. However, they had not always notified CQC of incidents affecting the service.”

The report added: “People were supported by a kind and compassionate staff team who were supervised regularly. People’s medicines were managed safely, they received their medicines on time, this included where people were prescribed time specific medicines. Staff were trained in and followed infection prevention and control procedures to keep people safe.

“Staff sought health and social care professional advice in response to people’s changing needs. Staff followed the advice, monitored outcomes and provided feedback to professionals when needed. The registered manager supported people to access health and social care services.”

Meanwhile, people and their relatives told the commission that they were satisfied with the agency’s work. Although the Care Quality Commission rated the agency overall as ‘requiring improvement’, it rated it ‘good’ for effectiveness, caring and response to patients.