West Sussex care home rated 'good' in latest CQC report as service makes huge improvements

CQC inspectors said Walberton Place Care Home, in Walberton, made huge improvements to the quality and safety of its service provision in a recently published report.

The report, published on September 19, rated the service ‘good’ across all categories and praised a number of positive changes to the facility’s policies and practice.

"Staff now assessed and mitigated risks and care plans guided safe practice,” the report reads. “Medicines were now managed safely and monitoring of incidents had improved. People were now safeguarded from avoidable harm and abuse and there were enough suitable staff to ensure people’s safety and to meet their needs.”

The new rating comes after the service was placed in special measures in December last year, at which point a range of safety breaches were reported.

Happily, many of these issues have been addressed and the care home, on Yapton Lane, is no longer under threat of closure.

"People and their relatives were consistently positive about improvements in the standard of care provided at Walberton Place Care Home,” the report adds. “People said they felt safe and were included in decisions about how to manage risks. People were supported by staff who knew them well and were familiar with their needs. A relative told us “The staff are kind, gentle and patient.” Another relative said they believed improvements were due largely to the new registered manager. They said, “She (registered manager) gets things done and is very, very approachable. In my opinion they have really turned the place around.”

The care home provides accommodation for persons in need of residential or personal care, care for adults over and under 65, and specialised dementia care.

Although most of the report was positive, inspectors noted that “the service had not fully considered the needs and aspirations of a younger person with learning disabilities and this had a negative impact on their quality of life,” and had therefore been partnered with relevant agencies in order to address the shortfalls.

Following the inspection, the registered manager also reassured inspectors as to what they would do in order to ensure the person’s needs were met.