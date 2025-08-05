West Sussex care home told to improve after breaches of legal regulations

A West Sussex care home has been told it must improve after two breaches of legal regulations.

Homelands Nursing Home in Horsham Road, Cowfold, was said by health watchdogs to have made ‘considerable progress’ recently. But it has nevertheless been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection.

In a report just out, the commission says: “Although vast improvements had been made, we identified two continued breaches of legal regulations in relation to safe care and treatment and good governance.”

The report noted that people now received their medicines safely and as prescribed and they were now protected from the risk of harm or abuse. “Staff were aware of how to reduce restrictive practices and escalated any concerns regarding unexplained bruises or injuries. Managers now appropriately referred incidents to the local authority safeguarding team. Risks to people’s health were now being assessed and managed.

“However, we identified instances where risk assessments and care records were inconsistent or not updated with professionals’ advice. Daily notes did not always echo the guidance in care plans, although staff did know people well and supported them in accordance with their assessed needs.”

The inspectors found that environmental risks ‘were not always assessed, for example, a stairwell gate had been removed without assessments undertaken to consider people’s safety regarding this decision.’

They said that staff now received relevant training and supervisions were held to assess their knowledge and that staff ‘delivered care with kindness and respect.’ However, they said, documents did not always reflect people’s specific wishes.

But, they said, people and their relatives said the care home had made clear improvements in recent months, particularly in staffing, communication, and the environment. “Most relatives told us their loved ones were safe and well cared for.”

The care home has been contacted for comment.