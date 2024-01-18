West Sussex care homes - including one in Chichester - sold to top-flight care home company
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manor Barn Nursing Home near Chichester, as well as the Anchorage Care Home in Pulborough have both been rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and will be managed by Premium Care Group, following the completion of a sale by property advisors Christie and Co.
Manor Barn is currently registered for 30 residents, and occupies a grade-II listed 30-bedroom property near Chichester. The Anchorage, registered for 36 residents, benefits from 36 single en-suite bedrooms, with planning permission for a separate 32-bed unit in the rear garden.
Both homes were previously operated by Rhymecare Ltd, and have been sold as directors look to step back from an always-challenging sector. Nick Wyatt, director of Rhymecare Ltd, said: “Having been involved in the care sector for nearly 40 years, I felt now was the right time to sell the businesses and take a step back from the busy care sector. It has been a pleasure working with the staff and looking after all the residents over the years, and these are two lovely homes which I am confident will carry on offering excellent care to the residents under the ownership of Premium Care Group.”
Robert Adams, Director at Premium Care Group, added: “We are delighted to have concluded the purchase of these two care homes and to add them to our group. There are great synergies between these homes and our others, and we look forward to getting to know the staff, residents, and their families. The purchase of these homes demonstrates our commitment to offering great care to those we look after and to the sector as a whole.”
Charles Phillips, Director - Healthcare at Christie & Co, comments, “Having been the selling agent for Manor Barn in 1999 to Rhymecare, I was delighted to be asked to assist them with the sale of both homes last year. These are two well-run, well-presented care homes in sought-after locations, and we were very pleased with the level of interest expressed in these homes. A sale was agreed quickly to the buyer, with the process moving smoothly to a successful completion. There is great demand from buyers for similar homes throughout the south of England.”