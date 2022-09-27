West Sussex charities scoop share of £1million fund

Charities received a share of the money

Worthing Women’s Aid, Midhurst-based Bulldog Rescue & Re-homing Trust, Billingshurst-based Sussex Green Living and Brent Lodge Bird and Wildlife Trust in Sidlesham will benefit from the money after being nominated by members of the public.

More than 3,200 kind-hearted residents have voted for charities across the county with 250 winning charities picked at random from those nominated by the financial services group.

Thanking supporters in West Sussex, the group chief executive of Benefact Mark Hews said: “We would like to thank every single person who took the time to nominate a good cause as part of our Movement for Good Awards.

"Benefact Group is the fourth largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the group grows, the more the group can give. As a company whose purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, charitable giving is at the heart of what we do. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

