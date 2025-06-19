West Sussex charity announces opening of new donation centre

A charity supporting communities in Eastern Europe is set to open a new donation centre, right next to its head office in a West Sussex village.

Link to Hope is based in Ferring and operates five charity shops, in Worthing, Ferring, Littlehampton, Rustington and Goring.

The charity is excited to open a new donation centre and has announced the date for the official opening.

The centre is just 100 yards behind the existing charity shop in Ferring Street. It will officially open on Tuesday, July 1, and it will operate 10am to 2pm, Monday to Friday.

Lisa Hector, director of Link to Hope, said: "We are thrilled to open this new donation centre, providing a convenient way for supporters to donate. Every item donated helps fund crucial projects that bring hope and dignity to vulnerable communities.”

She said the new centre was a significant step in supporting Link to Hope’s mission to rebuild lives and communities through education and social care projects across Eastern Europe.

Good quality, sellable items such as furniture, clothing and bric-a-brac are welcomed. These donations will be sold through eBay and charity shops to raise essential funds for humanitarian projects, including schooling opportunities, elderly and family support, feeding programmes, and crisis aid for those affected by conflict and poverty.

The donation centre is designed for convenience and accessibility, allowing quick and safe drop-offs. Volunteers will be available during opening hours to assist donors and provide information about Link to Hope’s work.

For more information on donations or how to get involved, visit www.linktohope.co.uk or telephone the donation centre at 01903 529333.