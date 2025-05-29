West Sussex charity featured on Panorama set for relaunch having finally found a permanent home

A West Sussex charity featured on BBC One's Panorama has finally found a permanent home, where it will relaunch its lifeline hub for young people suffering from mental health challenges.

HOPE Charity Project was founded in Horsham in 2018 by Worthing-born Claire Sparrow, who wanted to help other families after her own family’s mental health crisis.

Leanne Grace, funding co-ordinator, said: "HOPE Charity Project began in a donated shipping container on a mission – to be there early, before things reach breaking point. Through school outreach, creative wellbeing activities and safe spaces for parents and carers, HOPE became a trusted local lifeline."

The charity lost its site in 2019, just before the pandemic, but its vision never faded. After years of adapting and continuing to offer support online and in schools, it has now found a permanent home at Wild Heart Hill in the South Downs, north of Worthing.

HOPE Charity Project founder Claire Sparrow and her daughter Jess

Leanne said: "After years of determination and community support, HOPE Charity is relaunching its walk-in emotional wellbeing family support hub – and inviting the public to celebrate with a sponsored walk and community barbecue on Friday, June 7, starting 4pm at Wild Heart Hill, Long Furlong."

The family-friendly launch event marks the beginning of a new chapter for this small but vital local charity, supporting young people and families through emotional wellbeing and early intervention.

The circular walk will be followed by a barbecue. All ages are welcome to walk, eat, connect and support. Pay donations on the day or in advance.

The new HOPE Hub will deliver walk-in Talk Support sessions twice weekly, one-to-one coaching and group emotional wellbeing support, creative sessions for young people, a calm space for parents, carers, and grandparents, and outreach services for local schools, colleges and businesses.

Local businesses are invited to become community sponsors, whether financial, practical or in-kind.

Leanne said: "Every service is shaped by those we serve. No clinical waiting lists. Just people who care. This is a grassroots comeback. We’re building something lasting, and we’re asking our community to be part of it.

"By becoming a long-term sponsor, your business directly supports local families and young people. You’re not just giving back – you’re giving hope.”

Visit www.hopecharityproject.org for more information.