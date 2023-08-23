A West Sussex charity has rescued a stray dog whose face was partially covered in fly eggs and is now seeking support with thousands of pounds worth of vet bills.

Clymping Dog Sanctuary said 12-year-old Riley was found as a stray ‘in a bit of a mess’ and in need of urgent help.

Part of his face was covered in fly eggs which had to be removed quickly in a ‘painful process’ before they hatched into maggots, and he was then rushed to the vets after not being able to eat or go to the toilet.

X-rays showed a ‘huge blockage’ of what are thought to be bladder stones, which were at risk of rupturing and have required multiple surgeries.

Photo: Clymping Dog Sanctuary

According to Sanctuary trustee Hazel Brewer, these stones are normally created by the body due to low quality food, which may have arisen from Riley’s time fending for himself as a stray.

The 12-year-old is now recovering in the care of the sanctuary, which faces vet bills of up to £4,500. To help cover the costs, the charity, which runs solely on donations and fundraising, has appealed for support from the public.

Hazel added: “Riley is not fully out of the woods yet but getting there.

"The good news is he is out of surgery, can recover and gain his strength and now start to look for his forever home.