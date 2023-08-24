A West Sussex charity has issued a plea for people to consider adopting black cats which are ‘so often passed by’ due to superstition.

Worthing Cat Welfare Trust (WCWT) said it is struggling to rehome 20 black cats as people ‘heartbreakingly’ opt to adopt felines of other colours.

According to WCWT trustee Joss Loader, this may have something to do with an old superstition.

Joss said: "It's hard to pinpoint why these lovely cats appear to be less popular with would-be adopters.

“There appears to be some superstition attached. Some are worried that they're unlucky - which is patently not the case - yet in other cultures they can symbolise good fortune and longevity.

"What is true, is that all these lovely cats deserve a second chance with loving homes. They really shouldn't be overlooked so frequently, simply because of their colour.

"It's unfair and really sad for the cats and worrying for those at WCWT who are looking after them."

Black, and black and white cats, are ‘heartbreakingly so often passed by’ according to Joss, despite the charity’s best efforts to secure their forever homes as quickly as possible.

At the time of writing, WCWT is currently caring for 20 black, and black and white, cats who have been unable to find loving families.

Joss added: “Like all rescue cats, they shouldn’t be in a pen for a day longer than they have to be.

“Our hard-working, dedicated team of volunteers and fantastic fosterers do their utmost to give them the care and love that they so desperately want.

“But ultimately there is no substitute for a safe and secure, permanent home.

“Are you saddened by their plight? We are too and would love to hear from new adopters and/or fosterers urgently.”

To find out more about the cats at WCWT, and to enquire about adopting visit: www.worthingcatwelfaretrust.org.

Got another cat already? WCWT can help you find a good match and offers professional advice about effective introductions.

No garden or live on a busy road? You may be able to help with fostering, where all costs, including food, litter and vets’ bills, are covered. For more information, email: [email protected].

See the cats for adoption below.

1 . Gizmo and Damian Two-year olds Gizmo (white and black), and Damian (black and white, long-haired) are in need of a new home after their previous owner developed an allergy. They are very sweet, shy boys who will need a calm home and patient humans to allow them time to build their confidence. They could be homed with children over ten, without other pets. Photo: Ali Nancarrow

2 . Bobby Five-year old long-haired Bobby is a former stray who needs a calm home to call his own. He is very loving once he gets to know you. Following a leg injury he isn’t very good at jumping, but it doesn’t seem to bother him. Bobby is looking for an adult-only home without other pets. Photo: Ali Nancarrow

3 . Pi Five-year old Pi is in need of a home without other pets. He has been described as 'very friendly and sweet' and could live with children over six. Photo: WCWT