Halloween is fast approaching, with Chichester reportedly the 'treat capital'.

Confectioners Geraldo’s have analysed Google data for 545 keywords such as ‘Halloween Sweets’ and ‘Fancy Halloween Candy’ to see which areas of the U.K. are looking for a spooky treat.

They compared search data from September 2023 to September 2024 to see which places in the UK were searching for more Halloween sweets than ever before.

Chichester saw searches boom by 136.36% between 2023 and 2024. This was followed by Oxford in second with a 115.38% rise and Canterbury in third, with an increase of 90%.

However, their finds saw that not everywhere in the UK has been getting into the same Halloween spirit.

In the South East region, Wokingham saw the largest fall with a -74.07% drop in searches which placed it 2nd place nationally. This was followed by Epsom and Hastings in East Sussex, each with drops of -37.50%.

Toni Dawson, owner of Geraldo’s commented on the findings. She said: “Whether you’re sitting down with your favourite snacks to watch something spooky, dishing out a handful of sweets to trick or treaters or a snack after a hard day carving pumpkins, for a lot of people, Halloween is as much about something sweet as it is about scares.

“Over the years, the UK has been waking up to the fun Halloween can offer and it’s no longer seen as the American import it once was, so it’s no surprise to see that there are more people than ever eager to celebrate the spooky season.”