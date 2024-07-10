West Sussex city in the top 10 in UK struggling the most with sunburn this summer, study says
Med Genius (https://medgenius.com/) conducted a study using online search data to determine which UK city struggles the most with sunburn.
The company started by recording the population of each UK city. They then used Mangools to discover the search volume of 10 relevant keywords for each UK city. After this, they calculated the total number of sunburn-related searches, per UK city. This was then converted to searches per 10,000 people, to determine where each city ranked. Chichester took 6th place, just after Durham.
Dr. Barbara Kubicka, Aesthetic Doctor & Founder of ClinicBe in London, shares her advice on treating sunburn: “The best treatment for sunburn includes cooling the skin with cold compresses or taking a cool bath, applying aloe vera or a moisturising lotion, and staying hydrated. Over-the-counter pain relievers can help reduce discomfort. Avoiding further sun exposure until the sunburn heals is also important.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.