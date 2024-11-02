West Sussex city ranks in top 10 cities interested in Psychic Readings in UK

A West Sussex town has featured in a top list of 10 cities interested in Psychic Readings in UK, according to a new study.

A West Sussex town has squeezed into the top 10 cities interested in Psychic Readings in UK, according to a new study.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the tenth highest score of 28.43 per 10,000 population, Tarotoo's new study, has determined that Chichester ranks with a high interest in psychic readings.

A statement from the website stated ‘three reasons why Chichester may be interested in psychic readings. They wrote: “Social Media: easy online access to these services makes it easier to standout as a go-to source in times when everything is digital. This serves as a digitalised version of word of mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alternative wellness community: Chichester is host to various wellness centres and yoga studios, which facilitates alternative spirituality. And hosting a mix of older and younger generations, this demographic diversity could drive higher search volumes.”

Inbaal Honigman, tarot card reader at Tarotoo, comments on the interest behind psychic readings:

“Other factors aside, both psychic readings and small communities are bound inextricably to each other. In small communities, people tend to preserve their cultural heritage and the faith in rituals is much stronger, which plays a significant role in spreading awareness of psychic readings and their benefits. Also, it's not uncommon to see people look into their past seeking ways to bring self-reflection and clarity to their ongoing life dramas or challenges, which increases the fascination and demand for these services.”

In first place for the cities interested in psychic reading was Truro, second was Newry and third was Bangor.