As the weather hits highs of 29°C in some areas of West Sussex this weekend, the council has issued some important advice.

With an amber heat-health alert in place from Thursday 19 June to Monday, 23 June, both Arun District Council and West Sussex County Council are urging residents to take steps to stay safe as temperatures soar.

An increase in heat-related illness and pressure on health services is expected, with daytime temperatures set to hit 29°C in parts of the county. Vulnerable groups – such as the elderly, young children, and people with long-term health conditions – are particularly at risk during this period of extreme heat.

Arun District Council is reminding residents that while warm weather is welcome by many, not everyone copes well in the heat. “Anyone can become unwell in high temperatures,” a spokesperson said. “But those most at risk include older adults, babies, individuals with existing medical conditions, those who are homeless or living alone, and people who spend long hours outdoors.”

Key advice includes staying hydrated, avoiding the sun during the hottest parts of the day, and keeping living spaces cool by drawing curtains on sun-facing windows. Checking in on neighbours, friends, and family who may need support is also strongly encouraged.

West Sussex County Council also echoed these concerns, warning of a likely rise in illness and mortality among vulnerable groups and the potential for overheating in care homes and healthcare settings.

The authority also highlighted wider impacts, such as increased demand on NHS services and possible disruptions to transport and manual labour sectors.

Residents are being advised to use NHS resources to understand the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, carry water while out and about, and use the Refill app to find free refill stations.

People are also urged to be mindful of pets, follow safety tips provided by the RSPCA, and avoid using disposable barbecues, which can pose a fire risk.

Water safety is another concern, with local authorities urging caution at lakes, rivers, and the coast. Emergency guidance is available from the Coastguard and Royal Life Saving Society.

Further guidance on how to stay safe during hot weather, including how to prepare homes and spot early warning signs of heat-related illness, is available on the GOV.UK and NHS websites.

To stay up to date with weather warnings and public health alerts, residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications from the Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency.