West Sussex County Council calls on government to solve long-term congestion on the A27

West Sussex County Council is all set to challenge central government over long running issues with the A27, a spokesperson has said.

The decision was made during a full meeting of the council on October 18, in which members voted to seek a meeting with Highways Minister to discuss ‘long term solutions to congestion on the A27.’

It comes following the cancellation of plans, by the Labour Government, to build a new bypass at Arundel and, in the county council’s words, ‘the failure to tackle serious congestion at other bottlenecks along the route.’

As well as pursuing a meeting with the Housing Minister, councillors will also write a letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern as to the lack of consultation on the bypass decision and a paucity of alternative strategies.

Traffic Jam on A27 roadworks in Sussex near Arundel. Artist (Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The government claims the £320 million project was too expensive in light of a £21.9 billion overspend inherited from the previous Conservative government, but the council believes constituents have been marooned, without a long-term solution in sight.

Councillor Joy Dennis, West Sussex County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: "The government’s decision to cancel plans for the Arundel bypass without proposing alternatives is deeply disappointing. The congestion along the A27, particularly near Arundel, has been a long-standing issue for residents and businesses alike, who have been waiting for a solution for far too long."

Councillor Steve Waight, Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development added: “We remain committed to securing a sustainable, long-term resolution that supports our goal of a prosperous local economy, while also protecting the environment, as outlined in Our Council Plan. I would like to thank Cllr Simon Oakley for raising the motion at Full Council and all councillors who supported this important resolution. We hope the government will now work with us to develop real and lasting improvements to the A27 corridor."

A spokesperson for the County Council concluded: “The A27’s ongoing congestion and safety concerns have long been a priority for local businesses, which consistently cite improvements to the road as essential for boosting productivity and economic growth in the region. There is growing concern that significant traffic issues will worsen, particularly in light of housing development proposals for the area with nothing from the Government to address this.”