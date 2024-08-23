West Sussex County Council praised for care leavers provision in new report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ofsted has praised West Sussex County Council’s provision for care leavers in a new report.

Published earlier today (August 23) and based on the findings of an inspection in July the report focuses on the local authority’s arrangements for care leavers aged 18-25, with a particular emphasis on ‘staying close’ into adulthood.

Evaluating the council’s services, inspectors said they had substantially improved since a previous inspection in 2023: “Senior leaders have facilitated a range of improvements that are supporting care leavers to make the transition to adulthood safely and at their own pace,” the report says. “Most pathway plans strongly reflect the voice of the young person and sensitively explain the complexity of the issues that they face.”Inspectors also took pains to praise the expansion of the care leavers service, which thanks to increased capacity and clearer standards, has “strengthened the quality of practice with care leavers, creating a culture of excellent support for most young people.”

Although the praise was varied and high, the inspectors pointed out two areas in which current provision could potentially improve. Ofsted explained that young people needed to make earlier transitions from the children in care service to the care leaver teams, and that the workload was too high for PAs, both of which has a knock-on effect on the quality of care provided.

"Most PAs start direct work with care leavers not long before their 18th birthday,” the report states. “Leaders recognise that this is too late as it weakens the effectiveness of building relationships early with care leavers and of transition planning, particularly for young people with additional needs and poor emotional and mental health.”

But the council seems aware of these shortcomings, and staff are taking pains to resolve them, as the report explains: “Leaders recognise that the transition to the care leaver service is not happening soon enough. They are actively recruiting additional staff across the service in order to reduce the caseloads of PAs and enable earlier transition arrangements.”

Even so, the report is overwhelmingly positive overall, with inspectors concluding: “A palpable commitment to improvement and innovation has allowed strong practice with care leavers to develop and flourish. Young people told inspectors that leaders value them, their opinions matter to them and that their work translates into meaningful change in how services are delivered. Staff reported that leaders and managers are kind and want the best for their young people.”