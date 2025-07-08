West Sussex couple dedicate their retirement to cleaning their village

This West Sussex couple have dedicated themselves to cleaning up their local village!

The Bosham Parish Council commended the couple for their efforts.

In a statement, the council said: “Have you ever wondered why the roads and lanes of Bosham are so free of litter?

Well, we pride ourselves on our appearance to the world here in Bosham. Day after day, in all sorts of weather you may catch sight of a lady and gentleman in high-vis jackets towing a trolley with a garbage bin working their way around the village roads picking up our litter.

"Ann and her husband Gil have lived in the area for many years and after raising a family and working on the railways, they have dedicated their retirement to keeping the village tidy.

"Ann is employed by the Parish Council as the village Litter Warden and Gill has accompanied her as a volunteer for the last 25 years!

"Each week, come rain or shine they walk miles collecting the litter so carelessly discarded by the general public.”

When asked if litter is becoming less of a problem in Bosham, Ann said: “The amount remains the same year in year out, but we have seen a change in the type of rubbish.

“There is a lot more takeaway wrappers along with all the associated debris of serviettes, cutlery and sauce packages, presumably thrown from cars.

The council added: “Bosham Parish Council, and the residents would like to say a big thank you for all Ann and Gil do for us in Bosham. We salute you!”