Cycling enthusiast Chris Sprules is keen to encourage more people to get out on a bike and he says there are a wealth of safe routes in Sussex to inspire them.

A Sustrans volunteer from Yapton, Chris was awarded a British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List 2025 for his work in West Sussex.

Always keen to promote cycling, he sees his 'five minutes of fame' as an opportunity to promote the South Coast Cycle Route – and highlight the fact more needs to be done to complete key sections, in particular the gap between Littlehampton and Worthing.

Chris said: "People make new year resolutions, saying they want to lose weight, save money, get fitter, be more positive and improve wellbeing, and go places they have not been before.

Sustrans volunteer Chris Sprules has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to cycling and to the community in West Sussex

"Get yourself a bike, it gives you freedom and gets you out in the fresh air. People don't understand how easy it is, or they don't know where to find the information.

"Get your bike out or visit Spokes in Littlehampton. Plan your route and go and enjoy yourself. There is a great cycle route into Chichester of about nine miles."

Bill Way takes you from Chichester on an exploration of the Manhood Peninsula, using traffic-free paths and quiet roads, with two RSPB nature reserves along the way. Sustrans gives details of this and other routes on the National Cycle Network.

As the Sustrans group co-ordinator in Yapton for ten years, Chris has also personally created six cycling routes around Yapton, which are all available on the Yapton Parish Council website. These include Bognor shops, Hotham Park, Slindon and the swimming pool at Flansham.

He said: "Covid got some people cycling, you've never seen so many. People still drive, of course, but they love to cycle as well. It is not difficult.

"All of a sudden, you have got access all around but we could make it so much easier. From Littlehampton to Worthing, it is not idea for children."

The section from Bognor Regis to Littlehampton provides a safe route for cycling but it ends abruptly at Sea Lane, Rustington. Chris would like to see the route continue on the greensward towards Worthing, so it is safe for families.

He said: "You start with a dream. It's a starting point and we have got to do something, with so many housing estates being built."

Chris, who recently retired as group co-ordinator, works with partners including county, district, parish councils, National Parks and landowners in developing Cycle Routes.