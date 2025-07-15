A cycling enthusiast who has improved cycling and walking provision in West Sussex has been presented with the British Empire Medal in recognition of his commitment to making communities better.

Chris Sprules was awarded the medal in the New Year Honours List 2025 for his outstanding commitment to improving the infrastructure for cyclists and walkers and the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard, made the presentation in front of friends and family at Edes House in Chichester on Monday, July 14.

She said it was hard to quantify just how many people Chris had helped, not just in his immediate community but across the county.

Reading the citation, Commodore Michael Mansergh, West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant, said: "Twenty years ago, he joined Sustrans, a group that campaigns for the opening of new routes and works to keep local walking and cycling routes maintained.

"He has established a number of local initiatives to promote cycling and walking, including mentoring those who are less confident and developing new maps and guides.

"Chris recently worked with local councils and Butlin's to open the promenades at Bognor Regis and Middleton to cycling and to develop new cycle paths through Hotham Park.

"He has collaborated with West Sussex County Council to develop safe junctions and crossings in accordance with government guidelines and has worked closely with the South Downs National Park to deliver new routes covering 16 miles.

"Chris has also taken on a voluntary role with the county council as a paths inspector, auditing paths to ensure that they are well maintained and have clear signposts.

"Chris frequently comments on local planning applications and encourages funds to be set aside by developers to support local infrastructure. As a result, approximately £2.5million has been allocated for route development in the region and new estates continue to include walking and cycling routes.

"He has worked with his local council to form safer roads for Yapton, encouraging a plan for the village to reduce speed limits and improve conditions for cycling and walking."

Chris, who was the Sustrans group co-ordinator in Yapton for ten years, said he was delighted that the new housing developments in his village had all got cycle routes but he is not done yet.

He explained: "The other big piece of work I'm trying to still do is the Ford to Hunston, nine-and-a-half-mile long canal, which I'm trying to get repurposed as a Greenway.

"It's been accepted by Arun District Council as one of their Active Travel routes. We've got to get some more energy into it but already three parts of it have been worked on to make it into.

"I can't see it actually ever happening in my lifetime but one day there will be a greenway right across from Chichester over to the River Arun and it'll be fantastic."