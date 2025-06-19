West Sussex dad prepares for incredible paddleboard journey across English Channel in memory of daughter

A father from Hassocks is preparing to paddleboard across the English Channel to raise funds for children’s cancer research.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCLG: The Children & Young People’s Cancer Association revealed that Jamie BartlettBundy, 49, is taking on the challenge in memory of his 10-year-old daughter Pearl, who passed away in 2017 after she was diagnosed Ewing sarcoma.

He previously went on a tough paddleboarding adventure in 2023 with his brother John Bartlett, 56, and the pair travelled 100km from Scotland’s west coast to its east during Storm Babet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The brothers’ upcoming ‘Paddle4Pearl’ will take them 26.5 nautical miles to France with the goal of raising more than £10,000. People can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/paddle4pearl2025.

Hassocks resident Jamie BartlettBundy (right) with his brother John Bartlett

Jamie, who will be 50 when he starts the challenge in August, said via CCLG: “I’ve been working hard, training every day in some way, running or swimming. The morning routine is definitely getting harder, trying to fit everything in alongside work and life. The challenge itself is physical and mental, so it's about being prepared to take on whatever hits us.

“One of the hardest parts will be being out for such a long time, unable to come in for lunch, with land so far away. I want to make sure I've got enough in the tank to be able to do it on a really tough day and have a little bit left over. We don't be falling over at the finish line. We want to be making sure we're standing proud at the end.”

Jamie and his wife Rachel set up #PearlPower in Pearl’s name a few years ago. To date, this Special Named Fund at CCLG has raised more than £125,000 for research into finding kinder and more effective treatments for childhood cancer. One of the key #PearlPower events every September is Hassocks Goes Gold, in which individuals, businesses and groups can sponsor a giant gold bow in the village during a whole month of fundraising fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie knows the paddleboarding challenge will be difficult. But he said: “After seeing what my daughter and all those other children go through, and still smile, I feel like I’m paling in significance when compared to them. [And] of all the people I’d want to do this with, it’s my brother, with him being with me throughout Pearl’s illness. His strength is something I rely on, and vice versa, and his mental support, and his being with me, is vital.”

Jamie, Milo, Pearl and Rachel

CCLG revealed that the money raised by #PearlPower has supported them in funding two groundbreaking research projects. The family has met some of the researchers involved too.

Jamie said: “We know what it's doing and to see that it’s making a difference is remarkable. It’s tangible and a driving force as well. I think it makes us get up and keep going. We’re changing people’s lives: children’s lives, their parents’ lives, their brothers’ and sisters’ lives. Their grandparents’ lives.”

Vicki Brunt, CCLG’s Head of Fundraising, said: “We’re wishing Jamie and John the best of luck for their incredible challenge. We can’t thank them enough for their efforts, which will help us change the future for children with cancer.”

People can follow Jamie’s challenge at www.instagram.com/paddle4pearl.