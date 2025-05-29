West Sussex dance event comes to Chichester in June

Fishbourne Mill Morris will be coming to entertain the streets of Chichester.

A dance event is coming to the city centre of Chichester in June.

On Saturday, June 7, there will be a ‘Day of the Dance’ event taking place in the West Sussex city of Chichester.

It will be hosted by Fishbourne Mill Morris, who dance mainly in the Cotswold tradition. They will be joined alongside Morris sides from all over the South East.

More information to follow.