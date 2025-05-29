West Sussex dance event comes to Chichester in June
A dance event is coming to the city centre of Chichester in June.
On Saturday, June 7, there will be a ‘Day of the Dance’ event taking place in the West Sussex city of Chichester.
It will be hosted by Fishbourne Mill Morris, who dance mainly in the Cotswold tradition. They will be joined alongside Morris sides from all over the South East.
More information to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.