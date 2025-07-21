West Sussex: Determined police dog tracks down drug and knife suspect

In West Sussex, a determined police dog tracked down a drugs and knife suspect in the darkness.

Sussex Police said PD Billy was out on patrol with his handler in Bognor when a suspect was seen running away from the officer in a residential area.

The police statement continued, stating that: “Thanks to the expert skills of Billy, the man was quickly located hiding between two properties.

"Not only did Billy ensure the suspect was found and safely arrested, but he also helped the officer to locate a bag containing drugs, scales, and deal bags, and a knife.

Billy was able to put his skills into action to track down a drug and knife suspect in Bognor. (Photo: Sussex Police)

"As a result, the suspect was arrested and charged.

"PD Billy is a five-year-old German Shepherd who has been with Sussex Police since he was eight months old.

"He was out on patrol with his handler in Bognor after reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing in the area.

"The police officer saw a suspect in a hooded top run away from them in Hastings Close towards Trinity Way and then disappeared in the darkness.

"The suspect may have thought he had evaded police, but he had not escaped PD Billy’s excellent sense of smell and tracking skills.

"It is another example of the expertise that police dogs provide to us, to help keep our communities safe.

"Following the arrest , James Boden, 20, of Queens Field West, Bognor, was charged with possession of a bladed article in public, and possession of cannabis.

"He was found guilty after a trial at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on March 12, and appeared for sentence at the same court on July 3.

"The court was told how Boden had run away from police at 1.10am on November 28, 2023, hiding between two properties in Camberley Drive.

"But after being confronted by PD Billy, he surrendered. A bag containing cannabis, scales and deal bags was left at the scene.

"Thanks to PD Billy, a knife wedged down the side of concrete slabs in the alley between the properties was also located and seized."

Police added that Boden was sentenced to a community order to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £150 costs and a £114 surcharge.