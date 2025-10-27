West Sussex eco store announces move to larger location after 'fantastic reception' for its upcycled homeware and gifts

An eco store that opened in West Sussex in April is on the move to larger premises, after a 'fantastic reception' for its combination of style and sustainability.

Reclamation Living was opened in Steyning High Street by Jill and Russ Weir, building on the success of the online business they started in 2022.

The couple is delighted to announce the store is 'moving to a bigger location already'. Jill and Russ will remain in Cobblestone Walk but will go from Unit 4 to Unit 10, part of which was formerly Paws for Tea dog café.

Jill said: "We’ve been overwhelmed by the support from the Steyning community since opening, and we’re thrilled to be expanding so soon.

"The new space means we can display more of our handmade and sustainable ranges, and continue to offer something truly unique for our customers – beautiful things that don’t cost the earth.”

Jill and Russ said they had welcomed many local people and visitors in the past six months and received praise for their friendly lifestyle store.

Their new store, which officially opens on November 1, will be in a larger and brighter location, allowing 'an even better shopping experience' for customers.

Reclamation Living offers upcycled, vintage and sustainable homeware, gifts and lifestyle items. Russ personally handcrafts all of the upcycled wooden pieces, while Jill curates the store’s other eco-conscious ranges.

Jill says the exclusive Steyning-branded recycled tote bag she designed is one of their most popular products.

"The bag has already travelled as far as Australia and Canada, proudly flying the flag for Steyning abroad," she said. "Even better, 10 per cent of every tote bag sale is donated to local charity Safe in Sussex, which has been supporting women affected by domestic abuse across the county since 1977."

The store prides itself on ‘promising a beautiful but planet-friendly shopping experience’.

Russ says: “Everything in the store has had some kind of past life, whether it is reclaimed wood home accessories, vintage glassware or stationery made from recycled coffee cups."