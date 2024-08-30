West Sussex farmer tells of ‘fantastic experience’ at World Ploughing Championships in Estonia
NFU member Will Tupper finished 15th overall, in a field of 20, in the reversible class at this year’s competition held in Tartu, Estonia and said the experience has fuelled his desire to become a future world champion.
He said: “I feel proud to be part of such a brilliant event – it was a fantastic experience.
“I feel I could have performed a bit better, but I learned so much from competing alongside the very best in the world.
“Among other things, I learned how much of it is down to the engineering side of things and I am making improvements to my plough.
“I know what I need to do to get to the next level and I am determined to qualify and compete again to be a world champion.”
Mr Tupper, who runs a mixed farm in Bignor, near Arundel, first became interested in competitive ploughing at the age of 13 and has honed his skills over the years at local and national competitions.
He competed in the World Championships for the first time this year after securing his place by becoming British ploughing champion in Bishop’s Lydeard, Somerset, last October.
Mr Tupper spent 11 days in Estonia preparing and competing.
He went up against competitors from countries including USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Denmark and ploughing powerhouses Republic of Ireland.
Ireland came away as double winners, with Eamonn Tracey, of County Carlow, and Jer Coakley, of County Cork, both crowned world champions in their classes.
Ireland has now retained the conventional and reversible world titles for three consecutive years.
Mr Tupper said he wants to thank everyone who contributed towards to costs of the trip, including Petworth and District Agricultural Association, Sussex County Ploughing Association, NFU members as well as many individuals and local businesses.
He said: “I enjoyed a great experience meeting farmers from across the world and spending time in Tartu, which was named European Capital of Culture this year.
“I am so grateful to all the people who helped to make it possible.
“I am the first ploughman from the South East to compete at this level and I felt so much support from people back home.
“I will take a lot from this experience and I am determined to compete on this stage again.”
Mr Tupper is due to compete in the British National Ploughing Championships on October 12-13 at Newark, Nottinghamshire.
