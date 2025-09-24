Farmers across the Petworth and District Agricultural Association have been enjoying an unusually early finish to harvest this year thanks to the long, hot summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the dry weather led to lower yields and falling grain prices due to international imports, the quick finish has given many the chance to enjoy the results of their hard work.

Livestock farmers have faced their own challenges, with grass growth badly affected and forage already being imported from France, Italy, Wales and Scotland. Strong lamb and beef prices have gone some way towards easing the extra costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the difficult conditions, the association held its annual crop competitions. Judges praised the quality of entries, noting how well the crops looked in such a dry growing season.

Jonothan and James with some heifers.

First prize winners included J Hancock for Winter Wheat and Best Stubble Turnips, S Carter for Spring Oats and Winter Beans, and R Green for Winter Oats and Spring Beans.

D H Tupper collected the honours for Spring Barley and Best Alternative Enterprise, while G Chandler Farming took first place for Winter Oilseed Rape.

Other winners were Chris Duncton for Organic Crop, J Lywood for Best Maize Silage and Best Commercial Dairy Herd, A Moss for Best Bale of Grass and Best Permanent Ley, Kate Lywood for Best Cutting Ley and Best Grass Silage, P Andreozzi for Best Grazing Ley and Clive Stickland for Best Crop of Maize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy clay farms performed particularly well, with Richard Green of Northchapel securing several top placings.

Petworth farmers enjoyed an early harvest

Judges also praised the Battlehurst Farm team at Kirdford, led by John Lywood, for their attention to detail, passion for dairy farming and commitment to training, qualities that helped them secure the Best Commercial Dairy Herd award once again.

Attention now turns to the association’s annual ploughing match, which will be held this Saturday, 27 September, at Halfway Bridge, Midhurst, by kind permission of the Cowdray Estate.

The event is a highlight of the farming calendar and is expected to draw large crowds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry and parking are free, with refreshments available throughout the day, including an ice cream van.

Ploughing will begin at 9am and finish by 12.30pm, with prize-giving at around 3pm when the association’s president, Lord Egremont, will present the trophies.

Vintage tractors will compete alongside the latest models, promising a spectacle for visitors of all ages.