West Sussex Fire and Rescue Area Manager retires after three decades of service

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Area Manager for Response is retiring from the fire service after 32 years.

Steve Ash began his career in Hampshire and joined Stockbridge Fire Station as a retained firefighter in January 1990 before becoming a wholetime firefighter at Basingstoke three years later.

During Steve’s time in Hampshire he worked across the county in various roles, including serving as Winchester’s Station Manager when the new fire station opened in 2011, and as a Group Manager for the New Forest area.

Up until last year, Steve was also Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Berta and Hector Young Trust Fund which provides relief of hardship or provision of welfare for any member or former member of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service and their family.

Retained firefighters at their Pass Out Parade with Steve Ash

After 30 years of serving the residents of Hampshire, Steve transferred across the border to West Sussex, leading the service’s Protection Team through the pandemic before becoming the Head of Response.

Reflecting on his time in the fire service, Steve said: “It has been an honour to help people in times of distress and make a small difference during some of the worst days of their lives.

“I joined the fire service because I love problem solving, and this job allows you to bring order out of chaos. It has also given me opportunities to help find resolutions to social issues, such as looking at how we reduce fire deaths and prevent modern-day slavery.

“I have loved helping colleagues to develop and flourish in my leadership roles, and supporting others is the thing I will miss the most about the fire and rescue service.”

Chief Fire Officer, Sabrina Cohen-Hatton added: “Steve has been a true asset to the fire service and his commitment has helped keep residents across the South Coast safer for over 30 years.

“Here in West Sussex Steve has headed up a number of key projects, such as the implementation of the Core Code of Ethics for Fire and Rescue Service’s.