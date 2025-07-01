West Sussex Fire and Rescue launch public consultation on future of the service
West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service launched a public consultation on Tuesday, July 1.
A statement from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service on X reads: “We want to hear from you.
Today we have launched our Community Risk Management Plan public consultation, and now is your chance to shape the future of your fire and rescue service.”
You can share your views with them using the following link: https://t.co/1hfWifFjOB.
