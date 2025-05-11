West Sussex Fire & Rescue paid out nearly £150k in compensation to claims made against the service since 2020

Both firefighters and members of the public can be affected by the negligence of a fire service, which can lead to them lodging a claim and receiving compensation from the service.

Figures obtained by No Win No Fee Solicitors Co found that, since 2020, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has had to pay out nearly £150k to successful public and employee claims against the service.

Firefighters face numerous dangers on a daily basis, including fighting fires, working at heights, and handling hazardous chemicals.

Due to these dangers, fire services must offer comprehensive firefighter training to their employees to minimise the risks that they may encounter during their careers.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service operates 25 fire stations and provides services across the county of West Sussex, including areas like Chichester, Crawley, Worthing, and Horsham.

If a firefighter is injured at work and believes their employer’s negligence was to blame, they may be eligible to make a firefighter injury claim for compensation.

Potential injuries that a firefighter may suffer at work include burn injuries, crush injuries, smoke inhalation, fall-from-height injuries, work-related stress, road traffic accidents and firefighter training injuries.

Although they are equipped with industry-standard protective equipment, this often has its limits against the intense heat of a burning building.

If something goes wrong during a firefighting operation, the burn injuries can be severe and even life-threatening.

In 2021, one claim was made against the service, the lowest number of claims over the past five years.

Two years later, this number increased to 14 claims.

The service has experienced a drop in claims over the past year compared to 2022-23, with no claims submitted.

Firefighters aren’t the only ones who can claim compensation against fire services; members of the public can also lodge claims if they believe a service has been negligent.

These public liability claims can arise for several reasons, with the most common being property damage caused by fire services or road traffic accidents in which a fire engine was at fault.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We are a risk-based organisation and work hard to minimise potential issues in all that we do.

“However, as with all businesses there are occasions when third-party and employer liability claims arise.

“We take each claim seriously and always review the case to ensure we learn from the situation and take action where appropriate.

“Often further mitigations, such as policies and additional training, are implemented to improve safety and reduce the likelihood of further claims arising.”

Solicitor for JF Law, Lucy Parker, said: “Submitting a claim against the fire service when there is a perceived fault can lead to positive change in procedures and training, helping to prevent the same mistakes from occurring again.

“It is not just about your individual case, but about the safety of the community as a whole.”

No Win No Fee Solicitors Co also obtained figures on how much the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has paid out in compensation to public and employer liability claims since 2020.

The service has paid out a total of £142,876.33 to successful claims over the past five years, with the highest amount coming in 2023 at £115,225.90.

Fire services, as employers, have a legal duty to ensure the safety of their employees, including firefighters, and must take reasonable steps to prevent harm to them.

While they are rare, employer liability claims are one reason an individual may seek compensation for a service.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service revealed the most common reasons for claims made against them.

Personal injury was the most common reason for claims, with 16 claims lodged, followed by property damage, which resulted in six claims.

Lucy Parker said: “Whether you're an employee claiming for workplace injuries or a member of the public claiming for property damage against a fire service, the specific legal grounds and procedural requirements will differ.

“If you feel that a fire service is at fault, then you should seek legal advice to see whether you have any grounds to submit a claim.”

