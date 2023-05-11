West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service appeal for memorabilia of Horsham Fire Station ahead of summer move

Horsham firefighters are preparing to say farewell to the fire station in Hurst Road before the town’s new fire station becomes operational this summer.

An event for former firefighters that served at Horsham Fire Station is being held on May 27. The occasion will give people a chance to reminisce and say goodbye to a place that was once a huge part of their lives.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is appealing for any old photos, newsletter clippings or memories of the existing fire station to be showcased at the event.

Roy Barraclough, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s station manager for Horsham Fire Station said: “Horsham Fire Station has been at the heart of the community for more that 50 years, and in doing so it has helped thousands of people during their time of need.

Picture courtesy of West Sussex Record Office / Howard of Chichester / ref: WDC/AR17/103/15

“Not only has the fire station been a place of work for the firefighters at that station, but over the years it has seen our business fire safety teams, prevention teams and fire dogs located there too.

“We would love to hear of stories from members of the public who have visited the fire station. Perhaps you attended the station as part of a visit with your local community group or attended one of our charity events, or maybe you had a ring stuck on your finger and went along to get it cut off.

“These four walls really have seen it all, and we’d love to hear about the impact it’s made on the local community before we give the fire station one last send off.”

Firefighters will soon be moving across to Platinum House – the name of West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s new Horsham Fire Station and Training Centre - which is situated near Highwood Mill off the A24 at Horsham.

The new site includes a state-of-the-art training facility – the first fire service training facility in the county – together with a new fire station to serve Horsham and the surrounding areas.