West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service issue seasonal safety advice ahead of Bonfire Night

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have issued advice on how to remain safe on Bonfire Night and when using fireworks.

Autumn and winter safety

If you’re looking to enjoy fireworks, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service advise that you attend an organised display in order to reduce the risk of injury and fire.

This is traditionally a busy period of the year for the fire service, so please see our advice below about fireworks safety.

Fireworks safety

Fireworks are not just used on November 5 but also to celebrate a number of significant dates throughout the year including:

New Year’s Eve

Diwali

Chinese New Year

birthdays

weddings

other celebrations

Always follow the fireworks code and:

stand well back

keep pets indoors - most animals get very scared from the lights and noise of fireworks

keep fireworks in a closed box

only buy fireworks that are CE marked

light at arm's length using a taper

follow the instructions on each firework

never give sparklers to a child under five

don't drink alcohol if setting off fireworks

always supervise children around fireworks and sparklers

light sparklers one at a time, and wear gloves

put used sparklers hot end down into a bucket of sand or water

never put fireworks in your pocket or throw them

never throw spent fireworks on a bonfire

take care around bonfires

never go near a firework that has been lit - even if it hasn't gone off, as it could still explode

For information about disposing of fireworks, please see West Sussex recycles.

If you don’t have your own garden or suitable area for letting off fireworks, big public spaces like beaches or parks could seem like the perfect place for a private display.

However, laws in the UK ban all fireworks from being let off in a public place.

It is illegal to set off any fireworks in the street or in a public place; that includes sparklers.

Buying fireworks

Only buy fireworks from a licensed, reputable retailer you can trust and read the safety information detailed with the appropriate CE marking.

Fireworks information for consumers can be found on the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident RoSPA website.

General advice for businesses can be found on the Business Companion website.

Fireworks and the law

There are laws about when fireworks can be sold and to who, as well as the times fireworks can be set off.

If you are under 18, you can't:

buy the types of fireworks which can be sold only to adults

have fireworks in public places

If you do, the police can give you an on-the-spot fine of £80.

It is against the law to:

set off or throw fireworks in the street or other public places

set off fireworks between 11pm and 7.am - except during certain celebrations

If found guilty by the courts, you could be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to three months. You may be liable for an on-the-spot fine of £80.

During celebrations, you can let off fireworks:

until midnight on Bonfire Night

until 1am on New Year's Eve, Diwali and Chinese New Year

Further information on the law and when you can set off fireworks is available on GOV.UK.