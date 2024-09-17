West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service welcomes seven new on-call firefighters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Seven new on-call firefighters have joined West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service after successfully completing their initial two-week training course.

The new recruits received their certificates at Platinum House in Horsham on Friday (September 13) in front of their proud families and friends.

On-call firefighters often have full-time employment elsewhere but respond to emergency calls within their local area.

The new recruits live or work nearby to one of the service’s fire stations and will respond to emergencies either from their place of work or from home.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Gary Ball, attended the event and presented the recruits with their certificates.

Speaking after the event, he said: “It was fantastic to officially welcome our new on-call firefighters into the service.

“The training course is intense, but they have all demonstrated their commitment and determination over the last two weeks and they are now ready to respond to emergencies and serve their communities.

“They should be very proud of themselves and all they have achieved. Their hard work has paid off and I know they are all looking forward to joining their crews and getting to work.

“I look forward to watching them grow and continue to develop their skills throughout their careers in the fire and rescue service.

The new firefighters, and where they will be based, are:

Steve Trott – Storrington

Freddie Sewell – Petworth

Johnny Bartlett – Hurstpierpoint

Artjoms Zaharovs – Littlehampton

Robert Wonnacott – East Preston

Oscar Barker – Billingshurst

Courtney Huggan – Storrington

People can find out more about becoming a retained firefighter on the West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service website.