It’s water aware week, and West Sussex Fire and Rescue service have appealed the the public to ‘make the right call’.

Water Aware Week runs from Monday, 28 April, until Sunday, 4 May. It urges everyone to enjoy time in, on, and around water safely.

On the week, the National Fire Chiefs Council said: “Its aim is to raise awareness about the risk of accidental drowning and provide safety advice ahead of the warmer months when these incidents can increase.

"NFCC urges everyone to enjoy time in, on, and around water safely—whether at home or on holiday. Tragically, lives are lost every year in coastal and inland waters, but many of these deaths are preventable.

"The Be Water Aware campaign is part of a coordinated effort to support the UK Drowning Prevention Strategy, which aims to achieve a 50% reduction in accidental drownings between 2016 and 2026.”

On Tuesday, April 28, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service reposted a video for Water Aware week.

The video text read: “Accidental drownings are preventable. 273 people accidentally drowned in 2023. 59 % didn’t intend to enter the water. 84% of people who accidentally drowned were men, 59% of accidental drownings were inland.

"If you see someone in trouble, make the right call. Call 999.”