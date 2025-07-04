West Sussex firefighter retires after 30 years of service

A retiring firefighter has been commended after serving his community for three decades.

Danny Flynn joined West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service as a retained firefighter at Steyning Fire Station on May 31, 1995, at the age of 21.

He said: “Steyning is a small town where everybody knows each other. I was approached by the Station Manager who asked if I had thought about becoming a firefighter. I went along to a drill night at the station and received a warm welcome from the crew which prompted me to join the service.”

In 2008, Danny was promoted substantively to retained crew manager and then, in 2012, to retained watch manager – a role he held until his retirement.

Retiring firefighter Danny Flynn was preseted with a certificate in recognition of his 30 years' service. Picture: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

During his time in the service, Danny attended many significant incidents including mass floodings in Chichester, the Shoreham Air Show disaster, and the Albion Hotel fire. Closer to home, he attended many rural incidents around Steyning, including accidents involving agricultural machinery, farm fires, and rescuing cows from rivers.

As a watch manager, Danny introduced open days at Steyning Fire Station to boost community engagement after hearing residents in the town didn’t know where the fire station was. He said: “There have been many highlights during my career, but playing an active role in the community is the most important.

“Helping to raise the profile of the fire service in Steyning and being recognised by local councillors and organisations is a great achievement, as well as helping people in their time of need.”

Alongside his watch manager role, Danny supported firefighters as part of the trauma support team for more than 15 years. His commitment and dedication to helping others led to him receiving a commendation from the Chief Fire Officer for his support following the Shoreham Air Show disaster.

Danny Flynn joined as a retained firefighter at Steyning in May, 1995. Picture: West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service

Reflecting on this achievement, Danny said: “I really enjoyed being a part of the trauma support team and personally got a lot from it. It’s a great way of helping your colleagues in a different way and providing that support mechanism when they are going through a difficult time.”

And on his 30 years in the service, Danny added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed being an on-call firefighter and would recommend it as a career to anyone thinking about joining the service.

“It is a big commitment, and you never know when your pager will go off, but it’s wonderful to be a part of such a tight-knit community. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me through my development and progression in the service over the last 30 years.”

Interim Chief Fire Officer Gary Ball attended Danny’s retirement presentation, held at Steyning Cricket Club, and presented him with a certificate.

He said: “I would like to thank Danny for his commitment and dedication to serving the communities of Steyning over the last 30 years. He has become a well-known figure in Steyning through his role in the service and for his passion in helping the local community.

“It was wonderful to see so many past and serving firefighters at his retirement celebration which is testament to the wonderful colleague and friend he is to everyone in the service. We wish Danny all the very best for his retirement and hope that it is as fulfilling and impactful as his career with us.”

Councillor Duncan Crow, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for community support, fire and rescue, added: “I would like to congratulate Danny on his retirement after 30 years of service within West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

“His commitment and professionalism will have impacted many lives in Steyning and across West Sussex. On-call firefighters play a vital role in keeping our communities safe and we are very grateful to Danny for his service.”