West Sussex firefighters finish gruelling 24-hour walk – while wearing full kit and breathing apparatus

​Determined Littlehampton firefighters have successfully completed a 52-mile weighted walk for charity.

​Jordie O’Hara and Katie Gray set off from East Grinstead Fire Station at 8am last Tuesday and arrived at their destination of Selsey Fire Station 23-and-a-half hours later, wearing full fire kit and breathing apparatus for the entire journey.

Speaking of the challenge, Jordie said: “Walking up hills with the extra weight and throughout the night with blistered feet, sore hips, and lots of pain was really challenging, but the positives far outweighed the challenges.

“The support we received from family and friends was overwhelming, and we had so many lovely people stop us along the way to donate and find out more about the challenge. It was actually quite emotional.”

Littlehampton firefighters Jordie O’Hara and Katie Gray. Picture: West Sussex County Council

So far they have raised £1,200 for The Fire Fighters Charity and the Chestnut Tree House, but there is still time to donate.

Jordie added: “We were mainly fuelled on by sweets, but so many people bought us delicious food and drinks which were really needed and very much appreciated during the some of the more difficult parts of the journey.

“Kate and I sang lots of songs – perhaps in a state of delusion – and laughed the whole way which made the challenge so much easier!”

To find out more about their challenge, visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/news/littlehampton-firefighters-take-on-station-to-station-charity-challenge/