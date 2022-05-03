Winners were The Four Musketeers, Tony Francis, Peter Beck, Connor Beck and Chayce Beck, and The Good the Bad and Just Right Bandits, with John Edney, Stephen Wetherill, Gardy McKay and Paul Stratton just missing out on first place.D-Day veteran Major Ted Hunt and former Royal Engineer Steve Boylan presented the prizes.

Christine Gillott, senior fundraiser at Care for Veterans, said: “We are very grateful to Ham Manor Golf Club and everyone who supported the event. This is a fantastic venue and it is great to be able to host large events again to raise much-needed funds for the charity. We are thrilled with the amount raised, which will support the care and rehabilitation of the disabled veterans in our care.”

The day included 18 holes, the opportunity to win prizes in a bottle putting competition and a meal in the historic manor clubhouse. Rupert Toovey from Toovey’s Antique and Fine Art Auctioneers donated his time and expertise to host the auction.

The charity receives no regular Government funding and must raise more than £1.5million each year to maintain its nursing and rehabilitation services. Many of the current residents at Care for Veterans have an Acquired Brain Injury (ABI) or a degenerative neurological condition, such as multiple sclerosis, motor neurone disease and Parkinson’s.

1. The annual West Sussex Golf Day saw 16 teams of four competing and £11,500 was raised for the charity, which provides care and rehabilitation for disabled veterans and their immediate families Photo: Care for Veterans Photo Sales

