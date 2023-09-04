An 85-year-old great-grandfather from West Sussex has taken home a trophy at a bodybuilding competition.

Ernie Yule, from Eastergate, began his training after being inspired by a documentary which followed a group of 70-year-olds preparing to take part in a bodybuilding competition.

Despite being 78 with no experience, and being ‘in no way similar in shape’ to the documentary’s competitors, he was determined to give it a go. The great-grandfather joined VK Gym in Bognor and trained for two years before entering his first competition but, sadly, he left empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “After two years of training I foolishly thought I was ready to compete, largely encouraged by people I had met at the gym.

An 85-year-old grandfather from West Sussex has taken home a trophy at a bodybuilding competition. Photo: Anthony Chia Bradley/www.acbphysiquephotography.com.

“At the contest I soon realised I was nowhere near ready and, to prove the point, at the award ceremony I was on the stage with a group of 70-year-olds who received awards, leaving me as the only one to leave the stage empty handed.

“Although it hurt, it fired me up to train harder.”

After five more years of training three times a week, Ernie decided to try again, so made the trip to Leatherhead for this year’s annual contest on July 30.

However, there wasn’t a competition class for people over the age of 80 so, once again, he competed alongside a group of 70-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, Ernie took home a trophy – despite being the oldest member on-stage.

He said: “It was an extremely long and exhausting day and, without the help of my lovely wife, Mary, it may have ended differently.