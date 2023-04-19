Edit Account-Sign Out
West Sussex has the most potholes in England - research finds

West Sussex has the most potholes in England and one of the slowest councils for dealing with them, new research has found.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

New research from the Liberal Democrats has shown that the county had more than 21,000 potholes reported in the financial year, with one pothole taking 273 days to fix.

This number gave the county the highest number of potholes in England, with neighbouring authority East Sussex in second, with a reported 13,081.

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said: “When repairing potholes our priority is to ensure our roads are made safe, and at times the quickest and most efficient way of doing this is to make a temporary repair to be followed up by programmed, permanent works.

New research from the Liberal Democrats has shown that the county had more than 21,000 potholes reported in the financial year, with one pothole taking 273 days to fix.

“This is the case for this defect and follow-up works will be planned in due course. Completed works are audited on a random basis to ensure that our contractor is delivering to the standards expected, and where repairs fall short of that standard the contractor is required to rectify at no additional cost to the council.”

According to the Liberal Democrats, many residents have raised potholes as a top issue ahead of the local elections on May 4, with a petition calling for the repair of potholes across Sussex and the rest of the UK racking up more than 20,000 signatures.

Despite putting in an extra £200m to tackle potholes in last month’s budget, the government has been criticised for cutting local authorities’ highways maintenance budgets by £500m since 2020.

